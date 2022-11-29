Hillsborough deputies: Woman held against her will rescued from house

A 44-year-old man was found hiding inside the house by a K-9 deputy and later arrested.

DOVER, Fla. — Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman who they say was being held against her will at a home in Dover.

The sheriff's office says the dispatch center received several phone calls Friday on reports of someone being held against their will — authorities later learned the woman tried to call. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home off Wilkinson Drive.

Once on scene, deputies made multiple attempts to try to get in contact with the people inside. It wasn't until minutes later that they were able to make their way inside through the front door, helping the woman being held captive to escape.

Deputies say they were able to confirm that 44-year-old Kim Torres, the man accused of holding the woman against her will, was still inside the home. After the man refused to come out of hiding, a K-9 deputy was sent in to find him.

Torres was found hiding inside a kitchen cabinet and was apprehended by the K-9, the sheriff's office said.

He was treated at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue before being taken to the Falkenburg Road Jail.

“We gave the suspect multiple warnings advising him to come out,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The safety of the victim and our deputies on the scene is the top priority. Had it not been for the professionalism of our deputies, it could have ended differently.

"I also credit our dispatchers who recognized the need for deputies to respond, after the victim attempted to call for help without the suspect noticing.”