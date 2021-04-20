Deputies: Woman strangles, bites Uber driver in St. Pete

Deputies say when the driver tried to call 911, Michele Stilwell, 55, smacked the phone out of his hand.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Uber driver was attacked by his rider in St. Pete, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened Saturday afternoon near 49th Street North and 47th Avenue North.

According to the sheriff's office, Michele Stilwell, 55, was in the back of an Uber when she, unprovoked, reached forward and began choking the driver while he was behind the wheel.

When the driver attempted to pull over, deputies say Stilwell crawled forward onto the car's center console and bit the driver's neck, drawing blood. Stilwell also "deeply scratched" the driver's chest, according to the report.

Deputies say the driver attempted to call 911, but Stilwell smacked the phone out of his hand. Law enforcement was later called by nearby witnesses, who deputies say rushed to the driver's aid to pull him free.

Deputies believe Stilwell may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the arrest affidavit

Stilwell faces charges of aggravated battery and tampering with a witness.