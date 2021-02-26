Deputy dragged from car while chasing man who tried running from authorities, sheriff says

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the deputy only sustained minor injuries.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — A man is behind bars after dragging a deputy from his car while attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in Charlotte County early Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Glen Alonzo Steele, 55, was pulled over by deputies near Tamiami Trail and Adalia Terrace for a faulty tail light.

They say Steele gave a fake name to authorities, but deputies were eventually able to identify him and discovered he had an active warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous traffic charge.

Cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills were found inside Steele's car during a search, deputies said. At that moment, Steele ran to his car and attempted to drive off, according to the sheriff's office.

One deputy chased him to his vehicle, but after a struggle, the sheriff's office says Steele drove away, dragging the deputy from the side of the car.

The deputy eventually let go and Steele drove through a wooded area, rolling over multiple times and crashing near a small canal, the sheriff's office said.

Both the deputy and Steele were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office says the deputy only sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day.

Steele also sustained minor injuries. The Sheriff's Office said he was booked into Sarasota County Jail before being transferred to Charlotte County.

He faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance, battery of a law enforcement officer, and leaving the scene of a crash.