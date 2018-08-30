A deputy shot and killed someone while serving a drug search warrant early Thursday morning in Citrus County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on W. Rio Grande Drive in Beverly Hills.

Citrus County's Tactical Impact Unit showed up to the home with members of both their SWAT team and Hernando County's SWAT team.

SWAT officials announced themselves, then entered the home.

Inside, investigators say they found a "female suspect" armed with a gun.

She refused to lower the gun and was fatally shot, according to deputies.

Two other people were injured at the scene and have been taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

During their search, deputies found 11 people inside -- including an infant. They also found seven dogs.

Investigators are still searching the house.

As with any officer-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. And, the deputy who fired the fatal shot has been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP