Polk sheriff: Man in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Mulberry

The lieutenant involved is said to be OK, with the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving one of its deputies.

A lieutenant assigned to the Mulberry station spotted a stolen car and proceeded to stop the driver, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

While pulling the car over, there was a "confrontation" as the man reportedly resisted arrest, which led the lieutenant to shoot the man in the hip and leg. The man is now at the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The lieutenant involved is OK, the sheriff's office reports.

"He should've rethought his actions, he could've gone to jail [in] a much easier way than he's going to jail now," Judd said.