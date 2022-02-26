1 person sent to hospital, no deputies injured in deputy-involved shooting, sheriff's office says

No Polk County deputies were injured while the other person involved was transported to a local hospital.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting caused someone to be transported to a local hospital late Saturday morning, a media alert from the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.

The shooting happened on State Road 540, east of Jim Keene Boulevard, near Winter Haven.

SR 540 is closed in both directions, as of now.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.