Sheriff's office: Deputy police chief tried to pay for sex with $180, pack of White Claw

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — During an undercover investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say tried to pay for sex.

Jason DiPrima, who just so happens to be the deputy chief of police administration for the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia, was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday.

DiPrima was reportedly on a trip to Orlando attending an American Polygraph Association Seminar at the time.

The agency explains DiPrima responded to an online escort advertisement on Aug. 31 and started to talk with an undercover detective. Deputies say he asked questions like, "Are you available tonight?" and "I'd like to come see you — What is your rate?"

During the conversation, DiPrima reportedly agreed to engage in sexual activities with the undercover detective. But he eventually told the detectives he got "spooked" and asked to see her the next night, the sheriff's office explains.

He did contact the detective again the next day and agreed to come to a location to meet, according to the agency. Investigators say DiPrima initially agreed to pay $120 for a half hour of "full service" sex.

When DiPrima arrived, he reportedly gave the undercover detective $180 and a multi-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer. He was then arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail where he later bonded out after paying $500.

"The Cartersville Georgia Police Department was notified of the arrest," the sheriff's office explains.