Gov. DeSantis suspends Destin councilwoman following her arrest

DESTIN, Fla. — A Destin city councilwoman has been suspended from her role by Gov. Ron DeSantis after being arrested on several charges.

According to the governor's executive order, Prebble Quinn Ramswell faces charges of violation of public records law, obstruction of service, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

"It is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Destin and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Prebble Quinn Ramswell be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this executive order," the governor wrote.

NWF Daily News reports Ramswell was arrested when officials attempted to serve a search warrant for messages sent from her personal phone to an area activist. The outlet adds the messages were related to a "controversial plan" to build a docking facility at an area condo complex.

WEAR-TV reports Prebble talked over officers, kicked them and was "extremely belligerent" while the warrant was attempting to be served.

Under the suspension, Ramswell is kept from performing official acts or functions of public office.