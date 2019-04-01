ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detective was fired after law enforcement said he showed up to a homicide investigation under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators said George D. Moffett Jr., 48, was off duty Thursday when he responded to a deadly shooting on Gandy Boulevard in an unmarked Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Patrol deputies said Moffett appeared intoxicated when he got out of the car. He had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled like an alcoholic beverage, according to deputies.

Moffett admitted he had had several drinks with Crown Royal liquor in them before he headed to the scene, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said Moffett agreed to do field sobriety tests, and he performed poorly on the tests.

Moffett submitted to a breath sample which indicated he had a BrAC of .129/.134, which is well above the legal limit of .08 percent, deputies said.

Moffett was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on March 20, 2006.

According to a court document, he was the lead detective on the Michael Drejka case, which gained national attention and reignited the debate over Florida's controversial stand your ground law.

The sheriff’s office reported Moffett was previously convicted of DUI in October 1995, 11 years before he was employed by them.

Consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s policy regarding members arrested for DUI, Moffett's employment was immediately terminated following his arrest.

