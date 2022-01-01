Detectives investigate New Year's Day shooting in Sarasota

At least one woman is in police custody in connection to the shooting, the police department reports.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Detectives from the Sarasota Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. on New Year's Day, a media alert from the department reports.

Police were dispatched on a call to Main Street, near S Pineapple Avenue, on reports of shots fired, police explain. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was hurt from a gunshot wound.

The man, who reportedly had life-threatening injuries, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Detectives say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

As of now, there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.