CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide.
The body of a man was found about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sabal Springs Circle near State Road 580 and Countryside Boulevard.
His death is considered suspicious.
Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back with WTSP.com for updates.
