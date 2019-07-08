CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide.

The body of a man was found about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sabal Springs Circle near State Road 580 and Countryside Boulevard.

His death is considered suspicious.

Police said they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTSP.com for updates.

