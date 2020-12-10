Detectives say man accused of kidnapping and sexual battery may have hurt others

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Pete police say a man arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman may have hurt other people.
Anthony Sowell was arrested in Pennsylvania on Sept. 24 on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery after an assault that happened in St. Petersburg.
The woman was out with friends and met Sowell at a St. Pete bar. Detectives say Sowell and the woman went to a house in the Tyrone area. He then bound and beat her before raping her. After the attack, Sowell called a ride-sharing car for the woman.
The investigation led authorities to find Sowell in Pennsylvania, where he is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County.
Detectives say they believe Sowell may have hurt others and are asking anyone who has had a "violent interaction" with him to call Det. Christian at 727-893-4986. You can reference report no. 2020-028887.
