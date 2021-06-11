1 pedestrian dead after Tampa hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver responsible

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives from the Tampa Police Department are asking for any information about a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night.

At around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Tampa police officers were called to 3630 North 50th St. about a pedestrian who was hit by a car, a news release from the police department reports.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police say the driver drove away from the scene of the crash traveling northbound. The car is believed to be a 2018-2019 Honda Accord with the front grill missing.