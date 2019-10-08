LARGO, Fla. — Largo police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Saturday morning.

Detectives said they are looking for Anthony Williams after he left the Wells Fargo on Jasper Street in Largo.

Police said they don’t know what direction he went. They also didn't say how much money he took.

If anyone sees Williams or has information on where he is they should call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

