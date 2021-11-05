5 people caught on camera stealing approximately $25,000 worth of fishing equipment

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking for help identifying at least five people who were caught on camera removing high-end fishing equipment from boats, a news release states.
It happened between 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 24 off John Ringling Boulevard, next to the Sarasota Yacht Club.
Three different boat owners reported fishing rods and reels gone from their boats to the police department.
Officers say a total of six fishing poles, four spinning reels and other different fishing equipment were stolen. The value of the missing fishing gear is around $25,000.
The investigation is still going on.
Anyone with information can contact the Sarasota Police Department Civilian Investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-263-6028 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.