Detectives searching for three men connected to Bradenton murder

A reward is on the line for information leading to an arrest.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding three men named persons of interest in the murder of 28-year-old Tracy Priester.

Investigators say Priester was shot and killed on Dec. 16 on East 10 Street in Bradenton. They say a friend tried to drive him to the hospital but eventually pulled over in a supermarket parking lot to call 911.

Detectives are now trying to find Anthony Rahming, Valentino Swain, and Tevin Anderson. They say the three men are witnesses to the crime and are considered persons of interest.

Investigators say it's still unclear what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Manatee Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com to submit an anonymous web tip.

An additional $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered by the Gold Star Club of Manatee County.