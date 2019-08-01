Pasco County detectives will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding the body recently found buried at a home after a tip from Tarpon Springs police, who are investigating a related triple-homicide.

The Tampa Bay Times, citing relatives, reported the remains found in the area of Norwood Avenue and Ranch Road belong to Jamie Ivancic, 21, who was married to 25-year-old Shelby John Nealy, better known as Shelby Svensen, the suspect in the Tarpon Springs case.

Investigators have not publicly confirmed the remains are Jamie's. However, police previously said Svensen, who was caught at a home in Ohio, admitted to killing Jamie's family members including 71-year-old Richard Louis Ivancic, 59-year-old Laura Ann Ivancic and 25-year-old Nicholas James Ivancic at their mobile home on Juanita Way in Tarpon Springs. At the time they said Jamie was missing, but relatives now fear the worst.

Laura's brother James Zindroski, a former police chief, told 10News that family members have been informed Svensen confessed to killing Jamie, as well as the others. He said officials told him she may have been dead for several months.

According to court records, Svensen has a criminal record that included a guilty plea in a robbery case and an accusation of domestic violence.

