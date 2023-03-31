Devil mask-wearing man who tried to enter Mons Venus held without bond, judge decides

Investigators said surveillance video from the Mons Venus strip club showed 44-year-old Michael Rudman in a devil mask walk up to the door with a gun.

TAMPA, Florida — The man seen on camera wearing a devil mask trying to enter the Mons Venus nightclub with a loaded gun was back in court Friday.

Michael Rudman, 44, will be held without bond for aggravated battery and assault, a Hillsborough County judge ruled.

Investigators said surveillance video from the Tampa strip club showed the 44-year-old in a devil mask walk up to the door with a gun in his right hand. Security guard Manny Resto stopped him from getting in.

Police said Resto and two other security guards were heroes who prevented a mass shooting.

The devil mask-wearing man now faces drug charges after police officers say he had cocaine on him as well. New charges include possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During Rudman's first appearance one week ago, his attorney asked for a continuance so he could have access to review Rudman's medical records noting he has a history of mental health issues. The judge ultimately granted a continuance.