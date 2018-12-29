OLDSMAR, Fla. — An 80-year-old Oldsmar man threatened to shoot another man after he asked him to stop scattering popcorn in the street, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said.

According to an affidavit, on Friday, the victim approached Jackie Leon Scott, who was in a vehicle, and asked him, "Scott, stop dumping popcorn on the roadway, it's attracting rats."

Scott allegedly backed his vehicle up and pointed a small handgun at the chest of the victim, who was about three feet away. He then reportedly told the victim, "I'm going to shoot you," called him a derogatory name and drove away.

The victim said Scott had threatened him in the past.

Scott was charged with aggravated assault. He remains in jail under $5,000 bail.

