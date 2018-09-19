SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigators say DNA evidence has cracked open a nearly 20-year-old cold case: Deputies believe they've arrested the man who killed Deborah Dalzell in 1999.

Investigators say Luke Fleming, 39, broke into Dalzell's home on Colony Meadows Lane in Sarasota, beat her, gagged her with a sock, sexually assaulted her and then strangled her with a T-shirt.

Luke Fleming

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Fleming got into Dalzell's house through an open doorway after climbing a 6-foot wall and getting through a cut in the pool screen, according to an arrest affidavit. Dalzell was found lying over the master bathtub.

DNA collected from the scene was entered into a database, but it wasn't linked to anyone for years.

In 2015, a breakthrough in DNA testing offered a lead in the case. The sheriff's office worked with a DNA technology company in Virginia that specializes in predicting physical appearances from unidentified DNA evidence.

Using a sample from the crime scene, the company made a composite of what the killer might have looked like.

In the following years, detectives took that composite and used it to identify Fleming as a possible suspect who lived walking distance from Dalzell's home in 1999.

A member of Fleming's family gave detectives a DNA sample in September. It was analyzed on Sept. 14 and linked to the DNA found in 1999.

Late Sunday night, authorities arrested Fleming in Ellenton and charged him with murder and sexual battery with great bodily harm.

“This is a very significant day for Deborah’s family, for our community and our detectives,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said. “I can’t imagine what it feels like to spend nearly twenty years with unanswered questions related to such a heinous crime.

"My thoughts are with Deborah’s family as I hope this resolution will eventually bring them the closure they need and deserve.”

Fleming is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $1.2 million bond.

