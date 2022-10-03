DNA evidence leads to arrest of Tampa man in 2010 Broward County murder

On Aug. 30, 2010, deputies found Alfred McMurray dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives in Broward County arrested a Tampa man in connection to a 2010 murder in Oakland Park that went unsolved, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Aaron Dobbins, 52, of Tampa, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence led them to Dobbins after Alfred McMurray was found dead on Aug. 30, 2010.

On the day McMurray was murdered, authorities responded to a home at NE 34th Street and NE 134th Avenue on a report of a suspicious incident, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies found McMurray lying face down with a gunshot wound. His car and belongings were also missing from the home, deputies reported.

Detectives went through countless interviews and gathered evidence at the home where McMurray was found in 2010 but weren't able to identify the killer. It wasn't until May 2022 – nearly 12 years later – that new information led homicide investigators to believe Dobbins was a possible suspect in the investigation.

"A search warrant for Dobbins' DNA and subsequent testing found that his DNA matched the evidence gathered 12 years ago," the sheriff's office said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit determined that Dobbins used to live in Oakland Park at the time of the murder and believe he knew McMurray through Dobbins' roommate, the sheriff's office reported.

Based on the information gathered thus far, the sheriff's office believes Dobbins "is responsible for the murder," according to Broward County Sheriff's Office.