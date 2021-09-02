Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenét Ramsey killing

BOULDER, Colo. — 25 years after JonBenét Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case.
The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.
In a statement marking the anniversary of JonBenét's death, the Boulder Police Department said it “is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward.”
The department also said they have processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence, including nearly 1,000 DNA samples, as it relates to the 6-year-old's death.
A spokesperson declined further comment because it is an active case.
The Boulder Police Department is working closely with CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigations) to investigate crime tips. The Major Crimes Unit has now received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, traveled to 19 states, and interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 people as part of their investigation, the department said Monday.