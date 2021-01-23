Deputies: DNA match leads to arrest of Orange County man in two separate sexual battery cases

Authorities say the two incidents happened just five days apart.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A DNA match helped Orange County deputies make an arrest in two separate sexual assault cases, authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Victor Baten Jr. was charged with sexually battering two people just five days apart.

On January 14, investigators said a female was sexually attacked by a man holding a gun. She didn't get a good look at the person so deputies had very little information to go off of, but according to the Sheriff's Office, a DNA sample was collected at the scene of the crime. Five days later, a similar incident occurred to another person.

After running tests on the sample, authorities were able to find a match and arrested Baten for the January 14 incident. Later, investigators said Baten's DNA also matched the January 19 assault.

Batten has been charged with sexual battery and kidnap with intent to commit a felony with a firearm.