CLEARWATER, Fla. — The nation has been watching the murder trial closely for the unarmed man who was shot and killed during a 2018 argument over a handicap parking spot outside a Clearwater convenience store.

The defense claims Michael Drejka, who shot and killed Markeis McGlockton, was acting in self-defense, while prosecutors say Drejka should be convicted of manslaughter in the death of Markeis McGlockton.

The discrepancy comes over the surveillance video, which shows McGlockton confronting Drejka after prosecutors say Drejka picked an argument with McGlockton's girlfriend about being parked in the reserved space. McGlockton is seen shoving Drejka to the ground before Drejka retrieves his gun and shoots.

During Thursday's testimony, two expert witnesses brought forth two varying views on the effects of MDMA after it was discovered there were traces of the drug found in McGlockton's blood.

What is MDMA?

MDMA is a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act and can act as a "stimulant" and "psychedelic," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, or the DEA.

It can produce an "energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences," the DEA's drug sheet adds.

The drug, which is typically created in a lab, is also commonly known as Adam, Beans, Clarity, Disco Biscuit, E, Ecstasy, Eve, Go, Hug Drug, Lover’s Speed, MDMA, Peace, STP, X and XTC.

Varying views on MDMA

The state introduced Dr. Bruce Goldberger as a forensics witness. Goldberger is a director of toxicology in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at the University of Florida and said MDMA is a "classic stimulant."

He added the drug increases empathy for others and some people call it the "love drug," and a "social drug" which doesn't cause a person to be irritable. Goldberger said the drug has been even used in trials to treat severe PTSD.

The defense used Dr. Daniel E. Buckington, a South Florida College of Medicine faculty member, who said, “This is a dangerous drug that has unpredictable side effects."

He added some of the side effects include impulsivity, agitation, aggression, emotional instability, paranoia, confusion and altered perceptions.

Dr. Buffington said after evaluating the video, he concluded that McGlockton displayed physical aggression, which is one of the side effects of MDMA.

What effects can it have on someone?

According to the DEA's drug sheet, MDMA affects the way serotonin communicates in the brain, which regulates mood, aggression, sexual activity, sleep and sensitivity to pain. It can create problems with memory and learning.

Some psychological effects can include confusion, anxiety, depression, paranoia, sleep problems, and drug craving.

The drug can also cause physical effects on the body, including increased motor activity, alertness, heart rate and blood pressure. More specifically, it can cause muscle tension, tremors, involuntary teeth clenching, muscle cramps, nausea, faintness, chills, sweating and blurred vision.

The effects typically happen within 30 to 45 minutes of swallowing the drug and typically last four to six hours. The DEA adds the effects can happen weeks after ingestion.

Extended use of the drug can cause problems with the serotonin system in the body, which can reduce a person's ability to feel pleasure.

The jury is still out as to whether or not the drug can cause aggression and whether or not it caused McGlockton to shove Drejka. The defense is presenting its closing arguments Friday afternoon before the jury is sent to deliberate.

