Pickup truck driver shoots dog in Pasco neighborhood, deputies say

A search is underway for the shooter.

HOLIDAY, Fla — Authorities say a pickup truck driver shot a dog late Tuesday morning in Holiday.

It happened along Society Drive between Nixon Road and Truman Drive.

According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, three dogs were running around the neighborhood around 11 a.m. when a white pickup truck showed up. The driver, deputies say, fired two shots – one of which hit the dog.

The shooter then drove off, leaving the injured dog behind, investigators say.

Responding deputies found the wounded dog and the animal's owner. The sheriff's office said the dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The animal's present condition is unclear.