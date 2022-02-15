Pickup truck driver shoots dog in Pasco neighborhood, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla — Authorities say a pickup truck driver shot a dog late Tuesday morning in Holiday.
It happened along Society Drive between Nixon Road and Truman Drive.
According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, three dogs were running around the neighborhood around 11 a.m. when a white pickup truck showed up. The driver, deputies say, fired two shots – one of which hit the dog.
The shooter then drove off, leaving the injured dog behind, investigators say.
Responding deputies found the wounded dog and the animal's owner. The sheriff's office said the dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The animal's present condition is unclear.
Authorities say they have searched for the truck but not found it. The case remains open, and deputies are continuing to follow leads. Anyone with information should call the Pasco Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.