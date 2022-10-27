DOJ: Pinellas County man indicted for hiring a hitman to kill witnesses

If found guilty, Alexander Leszczynski faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County man was arrested after officials from the Department of Justice said he hired a hitman to kill witnesses.

United States Attorney Roger Handberg announced Thursday the indictment charging 24-year-old Alexander Leszczynski of North Redington Beach with one count of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice.

If found guilty, Leszczynski faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count.

"The indictment also notifies Leszczynski that the United States intends to forfeit any facilitating property or assets that are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense," a news release from the DOJ explains.

The incident happened back in around August and September when the 24-year-old reportedly promised to pay someone to kill two people.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Leszczynski was previously indicted back in May in multiple fraud schemes as well.

He was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering – which could add up to a max of 30 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Leszczynski reportedly used "fictitious charitable entities, such as Love & Bliss, Inc., to engage in numerous frauds."