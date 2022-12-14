'We are here for you': Domestic violence advocates stress support after Pasco County shooting

A man on Tuesday killed his wife and shot their 5-year-old child before turning the gun on himself, the sheriff's office said.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Tampa Bay area leaders working to stop violence want to remind people help is available after Tuesday's domestic violence incident.

"It really reminds us of why there are certified domestic violence centers in the state of Florida," Kelly Sinn, CEO of Sunrise of Pasco County, said.

A man shot and killed his wife Tuesday night inside a gated community on Marchmont Boulevard in Land O' Lakes, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The man then shot his 5-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself, deputies said. Sheriff Chris Nocco said the child was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

"The wife did the right thing," Nocco said during a press briefing early Tuesday.

Nocco said the mother got a domestic violence injunction after her husband was arrested for felony domestic battery. However, advocates said the most dangerous period for a survivor is when they separate from an abuser.

Sinn said majority of domestic-related homicides take place when that survivor has left.

"Domestic violence is really about power and control," Sinn said.

Abusers attempt to "reclaim their power" by any means necessary, including murder, president and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay, Mindy Murphy, said.

Murphy said it's important to hold the abusers accountable rather than put the burden on survivors to relocate and give up their careers in order to stay safe.

At times, both leaders said it's necessary for survivors to relocate out of state or even the country in order to be safe. However, not everyone has the financial means or connections to do so.

Both Sinn and Murphy stressed the services and shelters available for people in need of help, including 24/7 confidential hotlines and legal staff. Sinn advised that everyone's situation will look different, however certified and trained advocates are capable of walking them through their own safety plans.

"We will not judge you. We will support you even if you're not ready to leave the relationship," Murphy said. "We are here for you."

The signs of domestic violence don't always appear to be obvious, such as physical marks.

Isolation from friends or loved ones, financial control, frequent messages from an abuser, or appearing out of nowhere at work or while a survivor is a friend can all be signs of domestic violence.

"It almost comes across as endearing," Sinn said. "Really, it's a matter of them controlling where they're at, what they're doing."

Murphy said if someone suspects a friend or loved one needs help, one can approach them by acknowledging the signs and inform them help is available.

"Most importantly, tell them it's not their fault," Murphy said.

In Florida, the Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119 or via the relay at 711. Click here for an interactive map of domestic violence centers, along with a county-by-county contact list in Florida. For a more resources, visit this link.