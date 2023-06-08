Man arrested for 1984 cold case murder arrives back in Tampa

Donald Santini was arrested in California after being on the run since June 1984. He is linked to the strangling death of a Florida woman, Cynthia Ruth Wood.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man linked to a nearly 40-year-old Tampa cold case murder arrived Wednesday morning in Hillsborough County following his arrest in California earlier this month.

Around 3:30 a.m., 65-year-old Donald Santini arrived at the Orient Road Jail after being arrested and extradited from San Diego.

Santini has been wanted for the 1984 murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood, a then 25-year-old going through a divorce with her husband.

The Bradenton woman's body was found in a watery ditch three days after she went missing on June 6 of that year. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled and Santini's fingerprints were found on her body, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

He was identified as a suspect shortly after the murder. Santini fled Hillsborough County immediately.

"The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let's not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood."

Santini has been charged with first-degree murder. He was relocated to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he will await trial.