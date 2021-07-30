Dontae Johnson sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2017 Craigslist murder

Johnson was convicted in June of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dontae Johnson was sentenced to 40-years in prison Friday for the 2017 death of a Holiday man who was killed while attempting to sell his dirt bike through Craigslist, court officials confirmed.

In June, Johnson, now 22, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He was just 17 when he and Ramontrae Williams, then 16, were arrested. Prosecutors say they had hatched a plan to rob a 44-year-old man and his 15-year-old son who were trying to sell a dirt bike.

Investigators say when the man tried to leave, Johnson shot and killed him while Williams stole the dirt bike. In 2020, Williams took a plea deal for his role in the crime and was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation on the condition he testified against Johnson.

Johnson's trial lasted five days. Jury deliberations lasted 90 minutes.