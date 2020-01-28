THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Benjamen Gilbert is charged with sexual assault after Montgomery County authorities said he raped an intellectually disabled 48-year-old woman at an apartment in The Woodlands earlier this month.

On Jan. 6, authorities said, Gilbert showed up at the woman's apartment in the 4500 block of South Panther Creek Drive around 6 p.m. while he was selling magazines.

After speaking with the woman for a while, authorities said, Gilbert entered the apartment and the two sat on the sofa. According to authorities, Gilbert then sexually assaulted the woman and left. The woman notified her family about the incident and they contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, authorities found out that on Jan. 2, they received a call about an aggressive door-to-door magazine salesman in The Woodlands area. During the incident, authorities said, a citizen called alerted authorities when she said the salesman "became agitated" and she thought he was going to try to enter her home. Gilbert, 37, was located in the area, but since no crime occurred, he was released.

Gilbert was later identified as the suspect in the sexual assault.

On Jan. 8, about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call for service about a suspicious person on West Laurelhurst Circle in The Woodlands. Gilbert was taken into custody at the scene.

Gilbert is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents or similar incidents is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case No. 20A007229.

