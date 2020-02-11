Police make arrest in Tampa double hit-and-run; searching for a second car

TAMPA, Fla — After a 56-year-old man was left in critical condition in a double hit-and-run crash police say they have one of the people responsible behind bars.
Early Sunday morning the Tampa Police Department was called out to a hit-and-run of a bicyclist involving life-threatening injuries. An investigation later showed the bicyclist was hit by two drivers, according to a release.
Officers say a Nissan Murano hit the man first as he rode along West Shore Boulevard. That driver took off and then moments later police say a white sedan hit him as he lay injured in the road.
While canvassing the area for damaged vehicles, officers found the Nissan, belonging to Yori McMillan, with extensive damage at a nearby apartment complex, according to a release.
Post-Miranda the police department says McMillan stated he was the driver at the time of the crash. He now faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.
Police are still searching for the driver of the white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Storm Eta expected to become a hurricane in the Caribbean
- 16-year-old killed in boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway; teen charged
- International Space Station marks 20 years of humans living in space
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,865 new cases
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter