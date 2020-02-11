Police make arrest in Tampa double hit-and-run; searching for a second car

Officers say the bicyclist was hit twice within moments of each other.

TAMPA, Fla — After a 56-year-old man was left in critical condition in a double hit-and-run crash police say they have one of the people responsible behind bars.

Early Sunday morning the Tampa Police Department was called out to a hit-and-run of a bicyclist involving life-threatening injuries. An investigation later showed the bicyclist was hit by two drivers, according to a release.

Officers say a Nissan Murano hit the man first as he rode along West Shore Boulevard. That driver took off and then moments later police say a white sedan hit him as he lay injured in the road.

While canvassing the area for damaged vehicles, officers found the Nissan, belonging to Yori McMillan, with extensive damage at a nearby apartment complex, according to a release.

Post-Miranda the police department says McMillan stated he was the driver at the time of the crash. He now faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.

Police are still searching for the driver of the white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

