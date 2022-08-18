Dover shooting victim’s mother says she immediately suspected son-in-law, wants justice

Erica Aviles' husband, Cornelio Negrete, and two others have been arrested in connection to her alleged murder.

DOVER, Fla. — "I always had this feeling in my heart that he had something to do with this," Senova Salmeron said.

Exactly one month since Erica Aviles was shot and killed outside her Dover home, she remains the only thing on her mother's mind.

In a translated Spanish interview, Salmeron told 10 Tampa Bay, "It's not easy. I miss her so much."

Erica Aviles' husband Cornelio Negrette was arrested on Wednesday in connection to his late wife's death. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, principal to first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, August 19.

Deputies previously arrested 27-year-old Daniel Negrete, Cornelio's cousin, and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Fatima Garcia Avila, for allegedly killing Erica Aviles.

When Erica was killed on July 18, Cornelio Negrette was also shot once.

However, Salmeron said she'd been immediately suspicious of her son-in-law following Erica's death because she felt his story didn't add up.

"I would ask Cornelio, 'how could they kill her? She just left [the house]. Was someone waiting on her? You were in the house, didn't you look?' He would say he didn't look because the light was off."

Now, as Cornelio sits behind bars, Salmeron is convinced of his guilt.

"It was pure lies," the grieving mother said. "He was here and saw our pain. He was with us. He was in and out of our house. Was he mocking us? He knew what he did. To look at us like that with that face. I don't understand it."

The couple had been together for years, recently married with two kids. However, Salmeron says their relationship was rocky.

"I saw they were mad at each other more than happy. I told her that's not how it should be," Salmeron said. "I said, if you can't get along, it's best if you break up."

In a story of alleged murder, lies, and deception—the fate of three suspects will now be decided in court.

Salmeron says she hopes the truth will come to light.

"I want justice and that the weight of the law falls on those who took my daughter's life," she said.