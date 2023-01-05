Hilton valet worker, woman sent to hospital with injuries from shooting in downtown St. Pete

Efforts are ongoing to arrest a gunman, according to police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman and a 25-year-old valet worker were taken to the hospital after they were shot Monday afternoon in downtown St. Petersburg, according to police.

At around 12:30 p.m., the St. Pete Police Department received a call about shots fired in the area of Central Avenue and 16th Street at the Hilton parking garage.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the two people with gunshot wounds. Crews started performing life-saving measures with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Both the man and woman were taken to Bayfront Health hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to police, there is no information about the shooter. However, detectives say it appears to be a targeted attack.

"They do not believe it was a random occurrence," according to Tampa police.

There's an ongoing investigation into the incident, and the parking garage is blocked off at this time. Anyone who needs to get inside the garage will be escorted by police.

“We’re confident this will come together, we’ll be able to make an arrest on this and for the most part, the individual is not in custody at this time, but we expect the investigation to progress very quickly and hopefully we get this resolved soon," Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev said.