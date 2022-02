Police are working to provide more information.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Tampa are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday evening.

At around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting in the 900 block of North Franklin Street in downtown Tampa.

Police were able to confirm that one person died in the shooting and it's possible that several others could be injured.

At this time, law enforcement has not said if there is a person in custody.