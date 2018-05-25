The owner of a Weeki Wachee animal sanctuary is facing 36 counts of animal neglect after an inspection, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say on May 13, an animal enforcement officer went to the site at 12475 Kildeer Road, where she found 36 dogs, mostly shepherds.

The officer said several of the dogs had ear injuries that required treatment. Other dogs were in pens that were too small, had limited access to food and water, and were filled with mud, feces and urine.

Lori Watts, owner of an animal sanctuary in Weeki Wachee, is facing animal neglect charges.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The owner of the sanctuary, Lori Watts, 51, was given 48 hours to fix the violations and to get all the dogs examined by a veterinarian.

Deputies say a veterinarian who went to the sanctuary the next day and inspected the animals said lack of treatment contributed to the animals' condition.

On May 15, the enforcement officer returned and determined satisfactory progress has not been made. Many of the pens still had feces, but they had been covered with dirt.

Deputies removed the dogs from the sanctuary.

There were 46 horses, mules and minis, three pigs, six cats and a flock of roosters and chickens also on the property, deputies said, and while they were in better condition than the dogs, there were still concerns about their health. Those animals were taken from the site to the Hernando County Fairgrounds in Brooksville, where they are being cared for by various animal rescues.

After all the animals are treated and evaluated, officials will put them up for adoption.

Anyone wishing to make donations to help support the care of the animals may contact Hernando County Animal Services at (352) 796-5062.

