TRENTON, Fla. — After four months in a Florida prison, Michael Drejka was attacked by another inmate and transferred to protective custody.
The Florida Department of Corrections said Drejka was involved in an "isolated incident with another inmate" at Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. According to a report from FDC, that inmate was Benjamin Martin.
The report says around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, a corrections officer saw Martin hitting Drejka with what appeared to be a weapon. An officer wrote that the weapon was a combination lock attached to a sock.
The day after Drejka was attacked, his attorney John Trevino said Drejka was hit in the head and received about five stitches.
When Martin was interviewed about the attack, he told a corrections officer that he hit Drejka because "he...shot and killed his brother Markeis McGlockton on the street," the report states.
Prison authorities said they found no relation between Martin and McGlockton.
Martin is now facing disciplinary charges for battery on an inmate and possession of a weapon. Martin is also in confinement away from the prison's general population.
Drejka, 49, was convicted of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton over a parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store. He was sentenced Oct. 10, 2019, to 20 years in prison.
The case got national attention. And, although Drejka never used a "Stand Your Ground" defense during his trial, the case once again put the spotlight on Florida's controversial self-defense law.
