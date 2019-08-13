SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police officers arrested a driver accused of driving four times the speed limit in a school zone.
Police said the driver was going 64 mph in a 15-mph school zone near Southside Elementary.
“This is not okay,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
The police department said children safety is its No. 1 priority and asked drivers to slow down.
