80-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist

The motorcyclist was left with serious injuries, according to troopers.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
The driver of this gray Chevrolet Colorado is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Pasco County.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist was arrested just over one week since the collision occurred, Florida Highway Patrol said.

David Weaver, 80, from Dade City, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Vanguard Street in Wesley Chapel.

Troopers say a man was driving a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado northbound on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard while a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was driving southbound.

At the Vanguard Street intersection, the truck reportedly turned left under a flashing yellow arrow and crashed into the motorcyclist, who was left with serious injuries.

