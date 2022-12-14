80-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist

The motorcyclist was left with serious injuries, according to troopers.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist was arrested just over one week since the collision occurred, Florida Highway Patrol said.

David Weaver, 80, from Dade City, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Vanguard Street in Wesley Chapel.

Troopers say a man was driving a late-model gray Chevrolet Colorado northbound on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard while a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was driving southbound.