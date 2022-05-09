Driver charged in crash that killed 2 people on Courtney Campbell Causeway

Investigators estimate Joshua Roelofs was driving 100 mph when he rear-ended a car with four people inside.

TAMPA, Fla — A driver accused of rear-ending another car on the Courtney Campbell Causeway back in April was arrested and faces several charges including multiple counts of DUI manslaughter.

Joshua Roelofs was arrested over the weekend after investigators say he was driving an estimated 100 mph in his 2017 Nissan GT-R along the causeway and crashed into a car with four people inside. All four passengers were ejected from the Kia Sorrento when it rolled over, authorities said.

Two of the passengers died and two others were injured as a result of the collision. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, police said. Roelofs was uninjured and cooperated with investigators the night of the crash.

Roelofs is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury. Tampa police said video from his dashcam captured the crash that shut down the Courtney Campbell Causeway for hours during the morning commute on April 13.