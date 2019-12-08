BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Three little girls from Mountain Home are dead after the car they were riding in was struck from behind by an alleged drunk driver Saturday morning.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the car was stopped at a construction light on Highway 20 south of Bellevue when a driver in a Dodge Ram pickup slammed into it at a high rate of speed.

Two of the children, 6-year-old Aneena Lurak and 5-year-old Kya Lurak, died at the scene.

The youngest girl, identified Monday as 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell of Mountain Home, was rushed to St. Luke's in Boise, where she also died from her injuries.

Three little girls were killed in a wreck in Blaine County Saturday morning.

Family photo

The three children were siblings, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. All three were strapped into carseats when the crash happened.

The father of the girls, 26-year-old Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, and his fiancee, 26-year-old Emma Weigland, were also seriously injured in the wreck, according to family members.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses for the children.

The pickup driver, identified as 46-year-old Matthew David Park of Fairfield, showed signs of intoxication after the crash, according to the sheriff's office. After field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests, Park was arrested and booked into the Blaine County Jail on three felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and two charges of aggravated DUI.

Matthew Richard Park

Blaine County Jail

Park was not injured in the collision. He is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.