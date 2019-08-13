LARGO, Fla. — A Largo man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after police say he intentionally ran over ducklings playing in a puddle.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses saw James Forbes Clairmont, 56, was driving a Ford truck inside a mobile home park. Meanwhile, there were 11 baby ducks and a mother duck playing in a puddle in the middle of the road.

Investigators claim two witnesses, including a child, said they saw Clairmont slow down for a speed bump, then speed up toward the ducks. The witnesses screamed for the driver to stop, but the truck hit three of the ducklings, the affidavit said.

Clairmont then parked at his mobile home, a block away, police said.

Two of the ducks died at the scene. The third was taken to a vet with broken bones.

Police said Clairmont denied there were ducks in the road but could not explain why there were feathers and blood on his tires.

The arresting officer said Clairmont appeared to be drunk and had alcohol on his breath.

Clairmont was arrested and released after posting $5,000 bail.

