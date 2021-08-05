Driver who plowed into Manatee County deputy with stolen car sentenced to 25 years

The deputy suffered "various injuries."

BRADENTON, Fla — A 23-year-old woman who was arrested for driving into a deputy with a stolen car has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, court officials say.

Katarina Vanfossen was arrested in January for the incident, which the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says happened on the south side of the stereo store at 30th Ave East and 1st Street in Bradenton.

Authorities had been searching for a stolen white Ford Taurus after they say the driver managed to get away from them following a crash earlier in the day.

The sheriff's office's aviation unit managed to track the car down, but deputies say the driver tried to get away again as they moved in.

One deputy parked her unmarked car in the path of the stolen car, then got out and began giving commands to the driver who had begun to reverse away. But, seconds later, investigators say that driver "rapidly accelerated" and plowed into the deputy with the stolen car.

At the time, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the detective was propelled several hundred feet.

The deputy suffered "various injuries." But, authorities say she was in good condition.

Vanfossen was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, and second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.