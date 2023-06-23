Lake Wales pizza restaurant manager accused of selling drugs from shop

Detectives were able to make two drug purchases before making an arrest, the police department reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The manager and assistant manager of a pizza restaurant in Lake Wales were arrested after learning that pizza was not the only thing being sold by the restaurant.

An undercover investigation, titled "special toppings," was launched after detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit received information that Leon Griffith, the manager of Pizzano's Pizza, was allegedly selling drugs from the restaurant.

A detective called Pizzano's and asked to speak with Griffith who then gave his personal phone number. After talking about drugs that were wanted, the police department said Griffith left the restaurant and delivered marijuana to the detectives.

Some days later, the detective contacted Griffith again and arranged to purchase more drugs and the restaurant manager told the detective to come to Pizzano's Pizza in order to make a purchase, according to authorities. The detective went to the pizza shop on Thursday, June 22, and Griffith exited the restaurant to meet them in the parking lot with powder cocaine, Xanax and Adderall, the news release said.

Griffith was then arrested and the restaurant was searched. During the search, detectives found a bag containing methamphetamine inside the employee restroom. Police said the assistant manager, Hailee Sullivan, admitted it belonged to her and she was also arrested.