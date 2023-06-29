Drug deal gone wrong leads to arrest of man, 3 teens in Oldsmar

A 16-year-old told deputies he went to sell marijuana to three individuals he met on Snapchat but was robbed instead.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 20-year-old man and three teen boys were arrested after a drug deal turned robbery led to a stabbing, Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives reported.

Julian Moore, 20, faces multiple charges including robbery and grand theft with a firearm. The three teen boys also face different charges including robbery and carrying a concealed firearm.

The investigation began after June 14, a news release from the sheriff's office explained. At around 10 p.m., a 15-year-old boy flagged down deputies near U.S. Highway 19 and Tampa Road. Deputies said the teen told them his two friends were stabbed and needed help.

That's when deputies found another 15-year-old and Moore with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation was underway, a 16-year-old boy called 911, the sheriff's office said. He reportedly claimed that he met up with three guys in the parking lot off of Tampa Road near Bay Arbor Boulevard in Oldsmar to sell marijuana.

He told authorities that during the transaction, they allegedly assaulted him and stole a handgun that was in his backpack.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives pieced together that the 16-year-old arrived at the parking lot to make a marijuana sale to three individuals he met on Snapchat.

"Detectives say as [the 16-year-old] was speaking to the subjects, who were inside a vehicle, another subject came up behind him and bear-hugged him," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said he was then thrown into the car, causing him to hit his forehead and then he was thrown to the ground. During that time, the three individuals stole his backpack and took the marijuana and gun out of it.

The gun was dropped on the ground and a fight between the 16-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds began. That's when the 16-year-old pulled out a knife, the sheriff's office reported, and stabbed the teen and Moore. Authorities said Moore then picked up the gun and took it to the car before they drove off.

In addition to robbery and grand theft of a firearm, Moore also faces three counts of child abuse. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. The two other teens with Moore were charged with robbery and were taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.