St. Pete police: Large amounts of drugs, guns seized during multi-agency drug ring investigation

The long-term investigation allowed the task force to complete more than 130 warrants and 130 subpoenas.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local law enforcement agencies around Tampa Bay came together to investigate crimes related to the ongoing drug issue in our communities.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway explained how 10 agencies around the area, including the FBI Tampa Division, were able to work together to get drugs, guns and dangerous groups out of the cities.

In January of this year, the St. Petersburg Police Department started to look into the "violent" crimes and shootings happening in the city, Holloway explained. And the conclusion reportedly came to drugs being sold in the area.

After coming to this conclusion, the police chief said the agency reached out to other surrounding counties in the Tampa Bay region. Fast forward to April, all of the agencies came together to have a meeting to talk about the common issues and how to combat them.

But it wasn't until June that a plan was formed through the collaboration of the agencies.

According to the police department, Operation Coquina Key was launched to investigate several people trafficking in large amounts of marijuana and narcotics. And more than a dozen reports linked this specific group to shootings in Pinellas County.

"This violent drug ring operated throughout the entire region and law enforcement agencies were more effective working together to bring it down," Holloway said in a statement.

Holloway explained how two men were arrested for bringing and delivering semi-trucks filled with drugs to the Tampa Bay area from California once a week.

Over the past two weeks, law enforcement seized large amounts of drugs, firearms and money, including:

Approximately 1,800 pounds of marijuana (approximately $3 million value)

15 guns (three of them were stolen)

$360,000 cash

7 pounds of liquid promethazine (codeine, 25-year minimum sentence)

42 grams of crack cocaine

40 grams of powder cocaine

5 grams of methamphetamine

18 grams of heroin/fentanyl mix

252 BU Crystals (mis-sold as Ecstasy or Molly)

1,054 grams of THC wax

2 stolen vehicles

6 vehicles seized

26 people were also arrested as the investigation went on.

All agencies that worked together in the investigation include:

FBI Tampa Division

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Tampa Division

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Clearwater Police Department

St. Petersburg Police Department

Tampa Police Department

Pinellas County Pasco County State Attorney's Office