Sheriff: Man arrested for DUI after hitting patrol car

Deputies say a 1-year-old was in the back seat but didn't appear to be injured in the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested and accused of driving drunk early Tuesday morning after he crashed into a deputy's patrol car, deputies say.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was using a marked HCSO Dodge Charger to block traffic on the inside lane of Nebraska Avenue, just south of Bearss Avenue, as the deputy helped the Florida Highway Patrol with an unrelated crash.

Deputies say the emergency lights and left arrow were on while the deputy was outside the car.

According to law enforcement, Donald Leon Whitfield, 29, was traveling southbound on Nebraska Avenue when he struck the front left side of the patrol car after failing to see the crash and stopped patrol car ahead of him.

The patrol car received only minor damage, while Whitfield's car, an Oldsmobile Alero, was more severely damaged, causing an airbag to deploy.

A 1-year-old was in a car seat in the back of Whitfield's car when it crashed, deputies say. The child was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital by EMS as a precaution. The child didn't appear to be injured from the crash.

Deputies said Whitfield appeared impaired and arrested him for DUI. A breathalyzer test showed he had a .171 BAC, authorities said. Whitfield was charged with DUI accompanied by a person under the age of 18, DUI with property damage, driving with a suspended license, violation of probation and child neglect.

Deputies also contacted the Florida Abuse Hotline.

"This driver's irresponsible decision to drive intoxicated not only put the lives of our deputies and other drivers at risk but also the life of an innocent young child," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "What's worse is that his prior arrest for DUI shows he has made these poor choices in the past. I am thankful that no one was injured and that we were able to take Donald Whitfield off of the streets and put him in jail where he can no longer get behind the wheel of a vehicle."