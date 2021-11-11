Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after Tampa police say he hit pedestrian

The pedestrian died.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 48-year-old driver was arrested after Tampa police say he hit and killed a pedestrian.

Officers say it happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on Highland Oaks Drive near Parkway Green Lane in the Hunters Green Subdivision.

Police say James White was driving an SUV on Highland Oaks Drive when he failed to maintain his lane around a curve and entered the separated bicycle lane where the pedestrian was walking.

"White's vehicle struck the pedestrian and threw the victim to the side of the

roadway where the victim died instantly," the Tampa Police Department wrote in an email. "White was evaluated by Tampa DUI Officers and was found to exhibit clear signs of impairment and he failed subsequent Field Sobriety Testing."