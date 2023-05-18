Wrong-way driver on Howard Frankland Bridge charged with DUI

A trooper said the woman had a"pale, flushed face and a very heavy smell of alcohol coming from her breath" at the time of the arrest.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman headed the wrong way on the Howard Frankland Bridge was arrested after a trooper stationed nearby spotted her going north in the southbound lanes.

Jennifer Joyal, 36, was charged with driving under the influence.

At around 3:45 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in about a driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 275. A trooper near Mile Marker 34 on the Howard Frankland Bridge began heading south on the bridge to locate the black Jeep Cherokee reportedly going the wrong way.

That's when the trooper saw headlight facing toward him. The driver was traveling north at a slow rate of speed in the southbound shoulder, the trooper noted, and as they got closer, the wrong-way driver veered into the lanes of travel.

A traffic stop was immediately conducted and the trooper described the woman, identified as Joyal, as having a "pale, flushed face and a very heavy smell of alcohol coming from her breath," a report from the Florida Highway Patrol said.