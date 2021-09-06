Sheriff: Armed man arrested following roof standoff with SWAT team in Dunedin

The sheriff's office says he shot at people nearby as he ran from deputies before climbing onto a roof.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — After a nearly six-hour armed roof standoff with deputies, a man is in custody, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

It began just after 8 p.m. Sunday when deputies were called to the area of Fairway Drive and Harrison Drive in Dunedin about three "suspicious" men in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they say 18-year-old Myles Abbott ran from them, shooting at nearby people as he did.

The only person hurt was Abbott, who at some point during the incident shot himself in the thigh, investigators said.

Abbott eventually climbed onto the roof of a home in the 1000 block of Michigan Boulevard.

He then pointed a gun at deputies down below, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say despite numerous attempts to communicate with Abbott, he refused to surrender.

The Pinellas County SWAT Team and a negotiator were called to assist.

Abbott's sister was also brought to the standoff to try to communicate with him, which was unsuccessful, deputies say.

Nearly six hours later, the agency says the SWAT team was able to force Abbott off the roof using "specialized equipment" and bean bag rounds. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say the gun Abbott had was stolen.

The sheriff's office says Abbott will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail once he is medically cleared.

Abbott was charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft of a firearm.

The sheriff's office says he also had an outstanding warrant for vehicular homicide.

Two other people were arrested during the incident and had stolen guns in their possession.

A 16-year-old was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. He was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Ki'moni Anderson, 18, was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.