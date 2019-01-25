PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Dunedin woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing from multiple elderly women at grocery stores across Pinellas County, and deputies say there could be more victims.

Julie May Edie, 61, is accused of stealing or attempting to steal eight items from elderly women, including purses, wallets, and checkbooks from grocery stores in Clearwater, Dunedin, and Palm Harbor.

Pinellas County deputies say the first incident was reported on Dec. 13, 2018, and the last incident was reported on Jan. 19.

Edie allegedly targeted elderly women ranging from 68 to 80 years old, and investigators say she would distract the women before stealing from them.

She has multiple prior convictions for grand theft and cocaine possession and spent several years at the Florida Department of Corrections. She was released in 2015.

Edie was arrested and sent to the Pinellas County Jail Saturday. She faces three counts of felony petit theft from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and two counts of felony petit theft from the Clearwater Police Department.

Deputies are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone who may have been a potential victim to call Deputy Plourde at 727-582-6200, or send an email.

